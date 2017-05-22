Norwalk man, 21, nabbed after chase

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, officer James Blevins saw a dark-colored Mercury car run through a stop sign at the intersection of Broad and South Main streets, Milan police said.

He followed and watched as the car, driven by Roy Lee McKenzie, 21, of 12 Marshall St., Norwalk, “squealed its tires and slid when making the turn from Oak Street to Huron Street.”

Blevins activated his police car’s overhead lights, trying to signal McKenzie to pull over, but the vehicle went faster instead. The pursuit, which started out on 25 mph roads, eventually reached speeds more than 75 mph, according to reports.

Reports said with overhead lights and sirens on, Blevins followed as McKenzie, accompanied by Logan E. Souslin, 20, of 625 Seminary Road, ran the stop sign at Lockwood Road and Huron Street, turning down Lockwood, gained speed cutting through the Growers Chemical parking lot and got back on Huron Street, then back to Oak Street.

“The vehicle did not obey any stop signs from this point on and was travelling at speeds approximately twice the legal limit of 25 mph on most of the side streets he was on,” Blevins’s said in his report. “I was able to keep him in view but did have to slow to ensure intersections were safe to enter.”

The chase continued down Broad Street to Edison Drive, Elm Street, Wilcoxson, South Edison Drive and out of the village onto Seminary Road.

At one point during this section of the chase, Blevins called the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for backup. Deputies joined him as McKenzie turned south onto McIntyre Road, east on Ohio 113 then south onto Milliman Road.

“On Ohio 113, we were travelling at speeds in excess of 75 mph,” the report said. “At this time I was contacted by radio by Chief Robert Meister and a decisions was made to end the pursuit.”

ECSO also ended its chase shortly thereafter, but picked back up when reports came in of sightings of the vehicle heading north on Arlington Road. The deputies were able to catch up and watched as McKenzie turned into a driveway at 4718 Huff Road, where McKenzie and Souslin were taken into custody.

“(Deputies) had attempted to speak with them but neither party wanted to say anything,” the report said. “McKenzie refused to speak to deputies and Souslin only spoke briefly to deputies. Deputies stated they asked him how much he had to drink and he stated ‘not enough.’”

Officers reported a McKenzie had a “strong odor of alcohol on his person and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

When asked why he fled from the officer, McKenzie said he “did not know what I was talking about” and refused to speak to officers after that.

Both suspects were taken to the Milan police station, where Souslin submitted to a sobriety test and was found to have no alcohol in his system. He was released without charges. McKenzie, though, refused to speak or to submit to multiple requests for a sobriety test.

With probable cause, McKenzie was charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding, both first-degree misdemeanors, and was taken to the Erie County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Erie County on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Meister told the Reflector he felt Blevins handled the situation well and decided to end the pursuit when he did “for safety reasons.”

“Speeds were getting too high — getting up around or over 75 mph and we wanted to protect the public and the officers involved in the chase as well as the suspects we were chasing. The officer chasing the car was able to get a license plate so we were confident (we could apprehend him),” he said.