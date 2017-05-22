New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 19 to 21, 2017

Jonathon W. Fisher, 35, Ashland — Probation violation

Jacob G. Henderson, 28, 21 Parsons Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments

Teray M. Irby, 28, 812 Hancock St., Sandusky — Domestic violence

Franciso J. Martinez-Oviedo, 34, 23 Newton St. — DUI

Jesse H. Moore, 29, 90 Walnut St., Plymouth — Resisting arrest and persistant disorderly conduct

Emily Niedermeir, 24, 1022 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard — Obstructing official business

Victor L. Sanchez, 26, 107 Washington St., Willard — Contempt, possession of cocaine, resisting or interfering with lawful arrest, under age consumption, resisting arrest and obstructing official business

Elizabeth A. Thomas, 38, Mansfield — DUI

Jason R. Wolford, 32, 78 First St., New London — Domestic violence

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Carl M. Black III, 46, 230 Whittlesey Ave. — Domestic violence

Hayzie L. Hayes, 27, Homeless — Domestic violence

Penny J. Opdyke, 37, Lorain — Driving under suspension