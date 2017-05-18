New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 17, 2017

James E. Blackburn, 39, 121 Central Ave., Willard — DUI

Thomas L. Burkhalter, 56, 3096 Washburn Road, Willard — Domestic violence

Victoria T. Skully, 23, 410 E. Walton St., Willard — Probation violation

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Dustin L. Baker, 30, 2628 Old State Road, Willard — Held for another agency for an unspecified warrant

Matthew W. Baker, 27, 2628 Old State Road, Willard — Held for another agency for an unspecified warrant

Tricia M. Shepard, 40, 1880 Prospect Road, New London — No operator’s license