Crash injures 6, including 3 young children

A 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck was northbound on Rome Greenwich Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the Ohio 162 intersection and collided with a west bound 2012 Dodge Caravan, troopers said. After impact, both vehicles went of the northwest side of the intersection. The F150 overturned and came to rest on its top.

The F-150 was driven by Aaron T. Colvin, 17, of Berlin Heights. Colvin was wearing his safety belt and sustained incapacitating injuries. He was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. The right front seat passenger was Dylan J. Bess, 16, of New London, who was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained life-threatening injuries and initially was transported to Fisher-Titus and later flown by Metro LifeLight to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

The Dodge Caravan was being driven by Jade Renee Liss, 32, Wakeman. Liss was wearing her seatbelt and sustained incapacitating injuries. She was transported to Fisher-Titus and later transferred to Cleveland Metro by Metro LifeFlight. The van was also occupied by three young children. Corbin Lis, 5, was seated in the left middle row seat. He was belted in a child safety seat and sustained non-incapacitating injuries. Briella Liss, 3, was seated in the right middle row seat. She was belted in a child safety seat and sustained non-incapacitating injuries. Kinglet Liss, 7, was seated in the third row right seat. She was belted in a child safety seat and sustained possible injuries. All three children were transported to Fisher-Titus.

Heavy fog was in the area at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors, troopers said.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, New London Fire Department, Firelands EMS, North Central EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Jensen’s Towing and A&M Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.