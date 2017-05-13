Missing man's body found

* * *

OXFORD TWP. — The body of a missing man was found Saturday afternoon along the bank of the Huron River.

Jacob Hinkle, 77, of Ohio 113 West, had been reported missing by a family member Friday night.

A neighbor reported seeing Hinkle mow his lawn that day, and later found the lawn mower unattended near a cliff overhanging a portion of the Huron River near his home, according to a story in the Sandusky Register.

“He was cutting his grass and apparently routinely goes across the road on Ohio 113 to drop grass clippings,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told the Sandusky Register. “The river bank is steep in that area, and it appears that he could have fallen over the bank.”

The Register reported Hinkle’s body was found several miles east off the banks of the river near Old Mudbrook Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 250 north of Milan. The Register reported an autopsy will be performed.

Huber Road between Schaeffer Road and Ohio 113 West in Erie County and Lovers Lane between Schaeffer Road (in Huron County) and Ohio 113 West (in Erie County) was closed Saturday morning while public safety personnel conducted a missing person search. The roads had been reopened by 1:20 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office used its drone during the search. Assisting deputies were helicopters from the state Highway Patrol and Cleveland Metro LifeFlight, as well as personnel from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Watercraft and local fire departments.