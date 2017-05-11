UPDATE: 'No threats stated or implied' in EHOVE situation, deputies say

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office conducted the probe along with officials from EHOVE. Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said two students were having a “general conversation” about what might happen if there was a school shooting and another student who overheard part of it reported the discussion to school representatives.

“That was about a week ago,” Sigsworth said, referring to the original conversation.

The sheriff said this prompted an investigation by Deputy Tony Gibbs, the EHOVE school resource officer who works on the campus, and school officials and they determined the two students didn’t make any sort of threats. That closed the investigation.

“There were no threats — stated or implied,” Sigsworth said. “The student who came forward did the right thing. We want to be made aware of things of this nature so we can investigate them in conjunction with school authorities.”

In the meantime, the sheriff said “there have been a couple social media conversations about this” which indicated there may be a shooting at EHOVE today. Basically, Sigsworth explained that the social media posts were a misunderstanding of what happened.

EHOVE Superintendent Sharon Mastroianni agreed, saying the school is dedicated to following up on any concerns about student safety and security.

Upon being contacted about the rumors, the Vermilion Police Department then notified the sheriff’s office.

About 11 or 11:15 a.m. Thursday, EHOVE sent out One Calls and an email about the situation.

Principal Erika Beckman, in the email, wrote that the school “wanted to inform you that there is a rumor about an alleged incident happening at EHOVE tomorrow, Friday, May 12th during field day.”

“In cooperation with (the) Erie County Sheriff’s Office, school authorities have interviewed the sources of the rumor and there has been no credible threat found. The safety of our students here at EHOVE is always our top priority. Our security measures remain high as in each field day in the past. All students and bags will be checked prior to entering campus, a procedure that has been followed for many years,” she continued.

Sigsworth elaborated, saying that Gibbs will be on the EHOVE campus today and the deputy will help with the inspections.

“They’ve done security checks like that for several years,” the sheriff added.

If you have any questions, call the EHOVE high school office at 866-256-9707.