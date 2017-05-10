Norwalk road rage incident investigated

An 18-year-old Norwalk driver said he was punched twice in the ear by the passenger of another car, according to a Norwalk police report. The confrontation happened at the intersection of Old State Road and Main Street about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The police report contains the following information:

The driver said he was north on Old State Road when he passed a southbound car with two young men in it he knows. A teenage girl in the back of the northbound car said she honked the car horn at the men, made an obscene gesture at them and cursed them, police said.

The men made a U-turn, pulled up behind the complainant’s car at a red light and got out, according to the driver. He said the men jumped on the car and hit it. One of the men opened the driver’s door and struck him twice.

The driver, who said an iPod was smashed during the incident, said he then drove off. Police said they photographed his ear, which was red and swollen.

Police later questioned the two men. They admitted following the vehicle after being taunted and getting out of the car, but denied striking the car or punching the man.

A decision about filing charges had not been made as of press time.