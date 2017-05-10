New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 9, 2017

Matthew J. Alpeza, 34, 2406 Henninger Cleveland — Passing bad checks and grand theft
Dominic G. Dellisanti, 27, 2126 New State Road — Trafficking in drugs - schedule I, II
Antonio X. Kimbro, 20, 302 Maplewood St., Willard — Probation violation and petty theft
Jeffrey M. Lesher, 22, Attica — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Jaden M. Linn, 22, 520 Milan Ave. — Contempt
Austin L. Teeters, 24, 128 Gibbs Road — Possession of heroin
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Donal R. Knicley, 26, 2719 ALpine Trail, Huron — Petty theft