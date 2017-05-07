Shots fired at Willard man's home

But there was an incident that spawned the rumors.

A resident at 634 Woodbine Ave. called police at 11:33 p.m. Thursday to report what he thought was multiple gun shots fired and a shattered sliding glass door, apparently destroyed by a bullet, according to dispatcher and a police report.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident, but say it was not a drive by, but rather seemed like someone “may have been standing a few blocks away,” one source said.

Dispatch said police believe one round was fired and a bullet was recovered from the door frame to the shattered sliding glass door.

No suspect has been identified by police, who said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were available at the time of press.