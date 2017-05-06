logo

Opiate overdose watch

Opiate Overdose Watch in effect (11 p.m. May 6)

• May 6, 2017 at 11:18 PM

The Huron County Public Health issued an Opiate Overdose Watch effective immediately. More information will be shared as it is released...

The following message was sent via the county’s emergency alert system:

An opiate overdose watch is currently occurring 5/6/2017 at 11:03 p.m. in Huron County. There may be a stronger than normal batch of drugs in the community. The situation is being monitored. If you or someone you know: (1) Experiences an emergency, dial 9-1-1 (2) Needs help finding substance abuse resources, visit: www.huroncohealth.com/huron-county-resource-guide or call 2-1-1. This opiate overdose watch will expire in 24 hours. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT EMERGENCY RESPONSE AGENCIES FOR MORE INFORMATION.

