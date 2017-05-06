Opiate Overdose Watch in effect (11 p.m. May 6)

The following message was sent via the county’s emergency alert system:

An opiate overdose watch is currently occurring 5/6/2017 at 11:03 p.m. in Huron County. There may be a stronger than normal batch of drugs in the community. The situation is being monitored. If you or someone you know: (1) Experiences an emergency, dial 9-1-1 (2) Needs help finding substance abuse resources, visit: www.huroncohealth.com/huron-county-resource-guide or call 2-1-1. This opiate overdose watch will expire in 24 hours. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT EMERGENCY RESPONSE AGENCIES FOR MORE INFORMATION.