The fury of a woman scorned? Woman faces charges after police say she attacked ex-boyfriend's girlfriend

Police learned of the incident April 10 when they were called to the emergency room at Akron General Medical Center where a 21-year-old woman was being treated for minor injuries.

The woman told police she was at a house on Inman Street with her boyfriend. When she tried to leave in her car, the woman said the mother of her boyfriend’s child — Akhira Abdullah —tried to pin her in with her vehicle.

The woman apparently maneuvered her car out anyway, but Abdulla followed her to the her sister’s apartment.

When the woman stopped in the parking lot, a police report said, Abdullah slashed all four of the woman’s tires and then sprayed Mace through the rear driver side window of the car.

The woman, trying to breathe, opened her car door and Abdullah stabbed her three times in the left leg with a weapon police have not identified, the report said.

Police at the time issued arrest warrants for Abdulla, but she wan’t picked up until Thursday evening in Fairlawn.

———

©2017 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.