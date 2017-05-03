Akron man gets probation for starving four dogs at his home

Richard Facemire, 48, entered a guilty plea April 24 to charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court records.

Officers went to the Facemires' Wilbur Avenue home March 7 searching for Richard Facemire who was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant. Police found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pants pocket when he was arrested, police said.

The officers discovered the four dogs after Angel Facemire allowed police to search the home. Three of the dogs were taken to the Summit County Animal Shelter and a German Shepherd-mix was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The dogs didn't have food or water, police said, and it appeared that they were kept in cages for extended periods of time.

Facemire's attorney, Alan Medvick, declined to comment because Facemire's wife's case is still going through the court system.

Angel Facemire is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 1 p.m. April 15. Angel's attorney, Barbara Rogachefsky, was unavailable for comment.

