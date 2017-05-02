logo

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for May 1, 2017:

Brent A. Bluhm, 25, 611 Gardener St., Bellevue — Possession of cocaine

Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St., Greenwich — Domestic violence

Trusten L. Garlock, 22, Sandusky — DUI

Billie J. Kilgore, 39, 429 Waltone, Willard — Obstructing official business

John D. Leitz, 29, 33 E. High St., Plymouth — Probation violation

Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St., Bellevue — Probation violation

Thomas E. Reynolds II, 35, 116 E. Main St. — Nonsupport and contempt

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Tyler D. Townsend, 31, 1420 E. Main St., Bellevue — Probation violation 

Taran A. Verhovec, 19, 1670 Ohio 99 — Under age consumption

