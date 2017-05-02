Area man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash

Phillip Smith, 26, of Wellington, was operating a 2013 Volkswagen Passat northbound on Ohio 58. For reasons unknown at this time, Smith drove off the right side of the roadway into a ditch. Smith continued in the ditch until he struck a culvert, went airborne and overturned multiple times.

Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was completely ejected, coming to rest in the lawn of a residence on the east side of the road.

His vehicle also came to rest upright off the east side of the road. There were no other occupants in his vehicle.

Smith sustained serious injuries and was flown by Metro Life Flight helicopter to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Based on witness statements, reckless driving appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Alcohol and or drug usage is also suspected but not confirmed. No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.