Hamilton man pleads guilty to October stabbing murder

Donald Moss Jr., 30, of Webster Street, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the homicide of Combs, 41, who was found dead in his Cereal Avenue residence on Oct. 29.

Moss Jr. pleaded guilty this morning to murder, the same day his trial was scheduled to being in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

A tampering with evidence charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Moss Jr.'s family was in Judge Jennifer McElfresh's courtroom for the plea. The judge took a break and scheduled sentencing for later this morning so that Comb's family can be in court for sentencing.

Moss Jr. faces a mandatory prison sentence of 15 to life for the murder charge.

Combs was "stabbed numerous times in the head and neck," according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress.

Police and prosecutors say Moss Jr. dragged Combs' body from his Honda Pilot to the home's kitchen and then covered it with a blanket.

In March, Moss Jr. pleaded guilty to the robbery of the Riverview Market on the same day Combs was found dead. He faces up to eight years in prison on that charge.

Hamilton police say Moss entered the store on North B Street with a pellet gun and demanded money and cigarettes. He was tracked and eventually chased down by officers.

Prosecutors agreed the robbery sentence will run concurrent to the murder sentence.

