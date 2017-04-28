logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 27

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Today at 6:15 PM

Pictures and information on charge descriptions for new inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 27:

William W. Blanton, 52, 162 E. North Fairfield — Failure to appear

Jason E. Copsey, 42, 4400 Rome Greenwich, Greenwich — Parole violation/post-release control

Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Violation of probation

Kimberly J. Messersmith, 41, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Burglary

 

Not pictured:

David M. Clark, 38, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Habitual sex offender: change of address

Brandon M. Green, 31, 112 Harrison St., Bellevue — Domestic violence

Nathan J. Green, 33, 112 Harrison St., Bellevue — Domestic violence

