UPDATED: Police investigating possible rape of South Central student

Though the original report from the sheriff’s office stated the report came from the elementary/middle school building, she said it involved high school students, not their younger counterparts.

“Unfortunately there was an allegation, and an alleged incident, between two high school students that occurred off-campus, and off school time,” Hasselbusch said. “To honor the (parent’s) request, we will not provide intimate details of the incident.”

* * *

(ORIGINAL POST) GREENWICH — The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report about a possible rape involving South Central Elementary/Middle School students.

At 3:52 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a rape from the elementary/junior high building, 3291 Greenwich Angling Road, Greenwich.

Multiple phone calls were made to Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin and his office. Neither Corbin nor anyone from his office has returned a call seeking comment.

South Central school board president Bryan Hamman said it is believed the incident involves two students.

“HSCO is doing what I guess you could call an investigation,” Hamman said.

“We don’t exactly know where that stands or what they came up with yet,” he said. “I do know nothing happened on the school grounds or at a school event. It sounds like it was two students and I think we’re all wondering what exactly happened. … It sounds like something happened but maybe not rape but maybe something in between.”

Hamman said the school and deputies are reaching out to students and parents involved to unearth more of the details of the incident.

Middle School Principal Alicia McKee and Elementary School Principal Nathan Richards could not be reached for comment.

Superintendent Martha Hasselbusch is out of the office until Monday and did not return phone calls Thursday.