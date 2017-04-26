Teacher charged with sexually abusing student 22 years ago

Timothy Mitchell, 58, is charged in a one-count indictment with sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He is set for a May 9 arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Mitchell, then 36 years old, was a teacher on June 7, 1995 when prosecutors say he took the student to a baseball game. He bought the girl a beer at the game, then gave her marijuana and smoked it with her after the game, court records say.

Mitchell then drove the girl to the University Circle neighborhood, parked near the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the two had sex outside in a park, records say.

The indictment, which was handed up Tuesday and made public Wednesday, comes after a different grand jury declined to issue charges in the same case earlier this month.

Court records also say that Mitchell was the subject of another investigation involving the same student two weeks later that did not result in charges.

Mitchell was hired as a teacher in August of 1993.

He was placed on paid administrative leave from his position as a history teacher and the coordinator of the school's the IB diploma program on Feb. 16, the day Shaker Heights police told the district they had launched an investigation after receiving the complaint against Mitchell, Superintendent Gregory Hutchings Jr. said in a statement provided to cleveland.com Wednesday.

The district also ordered Mitchell to have no contact with any students, and is reviewing whether it can take further disciplinary actions against Mitchell, the statement says.

"The charges brought against Mr. Mitchell today are serious, and are very troubling," Hutchings said. "Making sure our students and staff are protected is a top priority."

Counselors, psychologists and nurses will be available for any student who requests it, Hutchings said.

