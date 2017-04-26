Police investigate reports of explicit Snapchat exchanges among high school students

Bay High School Principal Jason Martin made a report to police Tuesday, but investigators could not say when the images were actually sent.

The administration became aware of the possibility of photos being exchanged which prompted Martin to call police.

Police believe the exchange is contained to a small group of students, Bay Village police Det. Kevin Krolkosky said.

"This (type of incident) is something we have worked closely with the school for a number of years," Krolkosky said.

Krolkosky wants students to feel comfortable coming forward with information. Sometimes students will feel embarrassed or have a fear of legal consequences. He doesn't want students to feel that way.

When asked if phones would be seized and searched, he said a lot of times police do search the phones to find out what they are dealing with. During an investigation it is also important to look at the possibility if the exchange images is some form of harassment or bullying, Krolkosky said.

"We have to sift through all of that," he said.

This type of incident is not uncommon and Krolkosky believes it's going on in many school districts, he said.

"These things are going to happen inevitably," he said.

The school is always concerned with students' use of social media, Martin said. The school, along with the police department, gives a presentation to incoming freshman every year. Students are taught to use social media appropriately and to be smart, Martin said.

"We try very hard to get out in front of it and get kids to understand," he said.

Martin declined to comment on the investigation.

Snapchat did not return an email seeking comment.

