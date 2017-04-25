logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 24

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Today at 2:25 PM

Pictures and information on charge descriptions for new inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 24:

Za-Quan R. Bolling, 19, Wellington — Violation of probation

Margaret A. Farmer, 69, 5 Bennett Lane, Norwalk — Menacing

Mario G. Gonzalez, 21, 2948 Neal Zick Road, Willard — Breaking and entering

Jason J. Hrinda, 18, Canton — Obstructing official business, theft

Seth M. Hunter, 18, 536 Butte St., Willard — Resisting arrest, criminal damaging

Nicholas Q. Laney, 19, 421 High St., Willard — Under age consumption, domestic violence

Barry L. Morgan, 20, Wellington — Petty theft

Zachery W. Thomas, 18, Oberlin — Obstructing official business, theft

Joshua L. Thompson, 43, Canton — Contempt

 

Not pictured:

Grant M. Goodwin, 19, Freemont — Underage consumption

Lynnetta M. Selmy, 46, 520 Milan Ave., Norwalk — Contempt

