New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 24

Za-Quan R. Bolling, 19, Wellington — Violation of probation
Margaret A. Farmer, 69, 5 Bennett Lane, Norwalk — Menacing
Mario G. Gonzalez, 21, 2948 Neal Zick Road, Willard — Breaking and entering
Jason J. Hrinda, 18, Canton — Obstructing official business, theft
Seth M. Hunter, 18, 536 Butte St., Willard — Resisting arrest, criminal damaging
Nicholas Q. Laney, 19, 421 High St., Willard — Under age consumption, domestic violence
Barry L. Morgan, 20, Wellington — Petty theft
Zachery W. Thomas, 18, Oberlin — Obstructing official business, theft
Joshua L. Thompson, 43, Canton — Contempt
Not pictured:
Grant M. Goodwin, 19, Freemont — Underage consumption
Lynnetta M. Selmy, 46, 520 Milan Ave., Norwalk — Contempt