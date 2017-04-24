New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 21 through 23

Clayton D. Bowersock, 19, 24 LaBeau St., Monroeville — Carrying a concealed weapon
Samantha E. Foster, 22, Bloomville — Violation of probation
Michele R. Hart, 34, 795 Ohio 61, Monroeville — Resisting arrest, assault
LeeAnn H. Howell, 27, Shelby — Theft
Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 22 Bank St., Norwalk — Contempt, theft
Ty G. Montgomery, 25, 1935 Heyman Road, Bellevue — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Tyler E. Stanford, 25, 72 N. Hester St., Norwalk — Violation of probation
Not pictured:
Joseph L. Bishop, 50, 111 Concord Court, Norwalk — Capias via CSEA, contempt
James E. Blackburn, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Driving under OVI suspension
Lishelle N. Conway, 21, Sandusky — Driving under suspension
Samantha L. Gonzalez (Barnett), 30, 101 1/2 W. Maple Ave., Willard — Contempt
Joshua J. Hancock, 36, 93 Newton St., Norwalk — Expired validation sticker, refusal, OVI
Kristin M. Henry, 45, 4106 E. Ohio 113, Milan — Violation of protection order
Christian N. Lewis, 25, 318 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Joseph M. Porter Sr., 30, Sandusky — OVI
Kassy M. Takacs, 27, 35 Bouscay Ave., Norwalk — Domestic violence
Joshua A. White, 37, 27 Homewood Ave., Norwalk — Nonsupport