Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 21 through 23

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Yesterday at 10:52 PM

Pictures and information on charge descriptions for new inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 21 through 23: 

Clayton D. Bowersock, 19, 24 LaBeau St., Monroeville — Carrying a concealed weapon

Samantha E. Foster, 22, Bloomville — Violation of probation

Michele R. Hart, 34, 795 Ohio 61, Monroeville — Resisting arrest, assault

LeeAnn H. Howell, 27, Shelby — Theft

Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 22 Bank St., Norwalk — Contempt, theft

Ty G. Montgomery, 25, 1935 Heyman Road, Bellevue — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Tyler E. Stanford, 25, 72 N. Hester St., Norwalk — Violation of probation

 

Not pictured: 

Joseph L. Bishop, 50, 111 Concord Court, Norwalk — Capias via CSEA, contempt

James E. Blackburn, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Driving under OVI suspension

Lishelle N. Conway, 21, Sandusky — Driving under suspension

Samantha L. Gonzalez (Barnett), 30, 101 1/2 W. Maple Ave., Willard — Contempt

Joshua J. Hancock, 36, 93 Newton St., Norwalk — Expired validation sticker, refusal, OVI

Kristin M. Henry, 45, 4106 E. Ohio 113, Milan — Violation of protection order

Christian N. Lewis, 25, 318 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Violation of probation

Joseph M. Porter Sr., 30, Sandusky — OVI

Kassy M. Takacs, 27, 35 Bouscay Ave., Norwalk — Domestic violence

Joshua A. White, 37, 27 Homewood Ave., Norwalk — Nonsupport

