Murder suspect's body found by hunters Sunday morning

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said the body of 39-year-old Dustin Ray White was found just after 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of Hill Church Avenue SE.

A group of hunters found White's vehicle in a remote, secluded area near a residence.

Deputies responded and found the suspect dead inside the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have been searching for White in the shooting death of 32-year-old Amber White. Amber White's body was found Friday inside the home that the couple had previously shared at 7487 Hill Church St. SE.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dustin White on Friday for the aggravated murder of his wife.

Manhunt continues Saturday

By Lori Monsewicz

The Repository, Canton (TNS)

OSNABURG TWP. — As Stark County Sheriff's deputies continued to search Saturday for the estranged husband of a woman shot to death Friday, his family sat on the front porch of the township home the couple had shared.

An aggravated murder warrant with an initial $2 million bond was issued late Friday night for the arrest of Dustin Ray White, 39. White is wanted in connection with the Friday shooting death of Amber White, 32.

"He isn't a bad person," his sister Tosha Murphy said through tears, adding, "She was my best friend. This is a nightmare."

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said deputies found Amber White's body at 12:38 p.m. in the home she previously shared with Dustin White at 7487 Hill Church St. SE. She is believed to have gone to the house to retrieve personal belongings, believing he wasn't home.

Sgt. Terry Curry said Saturday morning that deputies are "still actively searching" for Dustin White.

White is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and about 190 pounds, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans and driving a red or burnt-orange 2016 Ford Escape with a license plate reading GUY4698.

Curry would not say whether they believe White is still in the area.

"We can't answer that because we are still actively looking for him," the sergeant said. "Everybody should be alert and contact us if the vehicle or he is seen."

Murphy and another family member said their family doesn't have any idea where he could be.

"This is so unexpected," Murphy said. "This isn't like him. He was a nice guy."

Dustin Ray White wanted for aggravated murder of estranged wife

By Kelli Weir

The Repository, Canton (TNS)

OSNABURG TWP. — Stark County Sheriff deputies continue to search for Dustin Ray White in connection with the murder of his estranged wife Friday.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, authorities had not yet located White, a 6-foot-2-inch tall, 190-pound man who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans and driving a red or burnt orange 2016 Ford Escape with the license plate number of GUY4698.

Anyone with information about White's whereabouts is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800. Police warn not to approach White as he could be armed.

Deputies Friday evening obtained an arrest warrant to charge White, 39, with aggravated murder for the death of 32-year-old Amber White. Earlier Friday, deputies described Dustin only as a person of interest.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said deputies found Amber's body at 12:38 p.m. in the home she previously shared with Dustin at 7487 Hill Church St. SE. Maier said Amber was shot to death, but declined to provide further details.

He said it appears that Amber had gone to the Hill Church home to retrieve her personal items, believing that her estranged husband was not home. Dustin apparently returned to the home at some point while she was still there, Maier said.

The couple's 5-year-old son was at school at the time of the shooting, Maier said. Osnaburg Local Schools was put on lockdown for approximately two hours, according to children who live next door to the Hill Church home.

Neighbor Melissa House said Dustin and Amber kept to themselves and she did not know them well or that Amber no longer lived there. She said Dustin was a hunter and had erected multiple deer stands throughout his wooded backyard.

A man who described himself as Dustin's uncle arrived late Friday afternoon to try to learn more about the shooting and his nephew's whereabouts. He said he had not seen Dustin in years, but described him as "a great kid."

Stark County marriage records show that the former Amber Hicks married Dustin in the summer of 2010. County auditor records show that they purchased the nearly nine-acre property in May 2013 from Dustin's father. In March, Amber transferred the property to be in Dustin's name only.

