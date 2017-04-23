5-year-old boy killed in crash

At 1:46 p.m. Friday, a 2000 Ford Taurus and a 2006 Freightliner CST120 were westbound on West Erie Avenue. The driver of the Ford slowed and stopped for the traffic light at Kolbe Road and was struck from behind by the Freightliner.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Denise M. Artidiello, 51, of Lorain. She was wearing her safety belt and received minor injuries. Artidiello was transported by LifeCare EMS to Mercy Health Lorain, where she was treated and released.

The left rear passenger in the Ford was identified as Jaxon L. Artidiello, 5, of Lorain. Jaxon was in a booster seat and received incapacitating injuries. Jaxon was transported by LifeCare EMS to Mercy Health Lorain. Jaxon then was flown by Metro Life Flight to MetroHealth Cleveland, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as James P. Bartoul, 52, of Medina. Bartoul was wearing his safety belt and was not injured.

Alcohol and or drug use are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation, troopers said. Any charges would be pending the results of the investigation.

Agencies on scene were the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lorain Police Department, LifeCare EMS, Lorain Police Auxiliary, Lorain Fire Department, Dunlap’s Towing, and Don’s Towing.