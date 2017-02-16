Troopers investigating fatal hit-skip accident

At 6:40 a.m. today, the patrol’s Defiance post responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. Route 6. When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered the bicyclist was dead.

A preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicates the bicyclist was struck by an unknown motor vehicle, which then fled the scene. Damage could be contained to the front right, to include the headlight assembly. At this time, no witnesses have been identified. If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 784-1025.

Next of kin notification has not been made at this time.