Local man flown to hospital after crash

Skylar L. Gooding, 32, of Collins, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander minivan south on Derussey Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The minivan drove off the east side of the road, striking the ditch, a telephone box and a tree, troopers said.

Gooding suffered incapacitating head injuries as a result of the crash. He was treated at the scene by Citizens EMS and then transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Gooding was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash, troopers said.

The minivan was remove from the scene by Norb’s Towing.

Assisting on scene included Townsend Fire Department, Citizens Ambulance, LifeFlight and Norb’s Towing.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.