Husband, wife indicted for allegedly stealing thousands from elderly victim

Deborah Stutzman, 64, and Dwight Stutzman, 68, of Springfield, were both indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Monday. Each face a charge of theft with a specification that the victim of the offense is an elderly or disabled adult.

An investigation by Attorney General DeWine's Health Care Fraud Section found that Deborah Stutzman, who was the 90-year-old victim's power-of-attorney, and her husband allegedly stole between $7,500 and $37,500 from the victim over a period of several years.

An analysis of bank records found that the couple allegedly spent the money on personal expenses that were unrelated to the victim's care.

The case is being prosecuted by the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.