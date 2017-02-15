Driver nabbed after high-speed chase through several counties

The incident began at 7:14 p.m. Monday when a Milan post trooper made contact with Steven S. Michel in the Commodore Perry Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 100 in Sandusky County.

The contact was initiated due to a fictitious license plate on the vehicle Michel had been operating. While the trooper was standing outside the vehicle, Michel put the 2000 Acura TI in gear and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper attempted to stop Michel, and he fled eastbound on the turnpike at a high rate of speed, failing to comply with the trooper’s lights and siren.

Michel, 40, of Parma, exited the Turnpike at Ohio 4 and continued to flee southbound on that state route. He then turned west on U.S. 20 and traveled through the cities of Bellevue and Clyde.

Spike strips had been deployed twice while the pursuit traveled westbound on U.S. 20 but were ineffective on both occasions.

Michel then exited U.S. 20 at the U.S. 6 Fremont exit and fled westbound toward Fremont. At this time, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit due to the speed and risk to public safety. A short time later, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle again, traveling at a high rate of speed, north on Ohio 19 in Ottawa County. The deputy attempted to stop Michel, who failed to comply. A pursuit was initiated again but terminated by the deputy shortly after it started.

The sheriff’s office later received a call from a resident, advising that a silver vehicle was parked in the driveway with a male and female occupant. A deputy responded to the residence and took both subjects into custody after realizing that this was the vehicle that had fled from authorities earlier.

Michel was charged with fleeing and eluding, a felony, as well as reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no operator’s license and fictitious plates, all misdemeanors. He is incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail.

The female occupant was later released without charges.