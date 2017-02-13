Victim 'didn't want to pursue charges at all'

Cody Hardy, 22, of 65 W. Washburn St., was arraigned Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. He entered a “not guilty” plea to each charge.

The victim and the owner of the house where the crime allegedly occurred both showed up to speak.

“Apparently it was a family spat that got out of hand,” said Huron County Public Defender David Longo of the suspected crime.

“Frankly, first of all, the alleged victim — with regards to the assault — is actually his mother’s ex-boyfriend, or on-again off again boyfriend,” Longo explained. “(The boyfriend) said that he didn’t want to pursue charges at all.”

Longo further went on to explain that Hardy supposedly was allowed to be in the residence where the possible burglary occurred.

“The defendant is actually (the landlord’s) nephew and he’s allowed to be there,” Longo said.

Prosecutors originally intended to make a no-contact order, but the victim protested.

“No, no, I have no problem with him. It was just a stupid thing that got stupid,” he said.

Judge Jim Conway asked the man if he was seeking protection from Hardy.

“No, no protection order,” the man replied.

Regardless, Conway said he thought the $25,000, 10-percent bond sounded reasonable based on the charges.

“The court is not going to entertain any argument at this time,” he said.

Hardy actually was arrested on a warrant in New London in January after police received a number of tips regarding his whereabouts. They found him hiding in the closet at his mother’s house.