New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Feb. 10 through Feb. 13

Jose L. Araujo-Rodriguez (Jose Sanchez-Colon), 34, 103 Jefferson St., Norwalk — Endangering children
Robert W. R. Elliott, 22, 262 N. West St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Matthew T. Grose Sr., 31, 1201 Peru Olena Road, Norwalk — Physical control
Jerome J. Leto Jr., 55, 583 Seminary Road, Norwalk — Persistent disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Rzell M. Robinson, 32, 1444 Wamajo Drive, Sandusky — Criminal trespassing, obstructing official business
James M. Singley, 28, 2789 Fayette Road, New London — Failure to control
Eric J. Smith, 41, 93 Milan Ave., Norwalk — Driving under 12-point suspension
Katrina A. Stevenson (Bellamy), 32, 3 Case Ave., Norwalk — Contempt