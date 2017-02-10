Former MMA fighter assaults jail officer

Robert Galloway, of Van Wert, also pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, also a first-degree felony, harassment by bodily substance, a third-degree felony and assault, a fifth-degree felony. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 28 years in prison.

Galloway was in the jail when he began acting up on Jan. 11 around 4 p.m. Several correctional officers tried to calm him down but he remained upset. He threatened one officer, according to records.

A short time later, Galloway charged the officer, put him in a choke hold until he was unconscious then punched him in the face. The officer, Ryan Shinabery, 31, was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated, according to sheriff records.

Deputies were called to the jail and correctional officers restrained Galloway with the use of pepper spay.

After Galloway calmed down he was allowed to wash the pepper spray out of his eyes. While doing that he stated “several times that he wanted to eat a human heart.”

Galloway then threw a handful of toilet water with urine in it at another officer’s face, according to records.

Officers restrained Galloway and put him in a restraint chair. They had to put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting on officers, according to records.

During the investigation, it was discovered Galloway was positive for Hepatitis C. Investigators also contacted the Ohio Athletic Commission and confirmed Galloway was an mixed martial arts fighter in the heavyweight division but last fought in 2009 due to a suspension. Galloway is 6 foot 1 and weighs 240 pounds.

A video on www.mma-core.com showed Galloway fighting for the ICF heavyweight championship belt.

———

©2017 The Lima News (Lima, Ohio)

Visit The Lima News (Lima, Ohio) at www.limaohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.