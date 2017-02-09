Man asks gas station employee to call police, says gunman is stalking him

The Bellaire resident called to report the strange knocking, but the call accidentally dropped. When police called back, they reached a female resident. She identified the person pounding on the door as a 36-year-old East Main Street man who was now standing in her driveway. She said he told her he was being chased by a man with a gun who stole his cellphone.

Although the incident is still under investigation, one thing is certain: the East Main Street man turned up again an hour later for the exact same reason. At 5:37 a.m., police received a call from an East Main Street Mickey Mart employee. There was a man wearing a black hoodie in the gas station, the employee said, who claimed he was being followed by a stranger.