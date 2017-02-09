Can a border wall keep out drugs?

President Donald Trump expressed this sentiment, one shared by much of the nation, on Tuesday during a meeting with a handful of sheriffs nationwide at the White House.

The president met with members of the National Sheriff’s Association and discussed a number of topics related to law enforcement, including his plans to curb the opioid epidemic. He spoke to the sheriffs about “expanding access to abuse-deterring drugs,” as well as securing the border to “reduce crime, illegal drugs, human trafficking, especially in border counties.”

Drugs, Trump said, have been “pouring from the border” — something he promised to stop.

While the president promised to reduce crime and drugs during his meeting, officials say there is no one solution, or even one source where drugs are coming from.

Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said he’s seen drugs come from a number of different sources during his years working for the department.

“We’re told by the people that we deal with that a lot of it is coming from Mexico,” he said. Fentanyl, however, comes to this country from a different area of the world.

“We had an overdose death here in the city and we found in the desk beside the person … a fentanyl product that he had ordered from China on the Internet,” Light said. “That was directly ordered on the Internet.”

Recently the United States has seen an increase in opioid use and deaths. According to a 2016 report by Kristin Finklea, a domestic security specialist writing for the Congressional Research Service, heroin has become increasingly available within the country. She states this is due to “a number of factors” including “increased production and trafficking of heroin — principally by Mexican criminal networks.”

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services reports on the availability of different drugs across the state each year. Last summer, it saw a reported increase in heroin availability in three regions: the Dayton, Cincinnati and Akron-Canton areas.

Ohio actually saw a decrease in prescription opioid availability in the Akron-Canton, Athens and Cincinnati areas, although MHA still rated the availability as “moderate to high.”

While some people buy drugs smuggled in from abroad, others find theirs through more official channels. There has often been discussion of opioid addicts being formerly prescribed legal pain medication by doctors and turning to illicit drugs when prescriptions ran out. Legitimate prescription abuse is also a concern for doctors, addiction recovery services and law enforcement.

Trends actually show a decrease in the use of prescription opioids in the last year. According that June 2015 report from the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Board, there was a likely reason.

“They are too expensive,” one participant said. “It’s cheaper to buy heroin.”

Huron County Mental Health and Addiction Services Executive Director Beth Williams said she’s seen a strange trend in the county recently. She spoke to law enforcement officials and “they’re seeing an increase in non-opiate drugs like crack cocaine.”

“We’re just constantly having drugs cycling back and forth,” said Williams, who recalled crack cocaine being prolific in the 1990s.

She noted that people on medical-assisted treatment such as Vivitrol can still use drugs like cocaine to get high, while opioids will make Vivitrol patients sick and will fail to work.

Like Light, Williams said this will not be a simple solution. She said addicts can receive medical help, but they require a complex support network as well.

“The more people we can get involve, I think the more effect we’ll have.”