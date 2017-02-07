logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Feb. 6

Reflector Staff Writer • Feb 7, 2017 at 10:56 AM

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Feb. 6:

Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — OVI

Stephanie L. Miller, 34, 4590 Ohio 18, Wakeman — Animal cruelty

Francisco R. Ocampo, 33, 12907 Ohio 113, Wakeman — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

 

Pictures not available:

Paul D. Darson II, 30, Mansfield — Violation of probation

Haley A. Dejesus, 19, 240 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk — Violation of probation

Everett J. Lawson, 37, 14599 County Road 32, Bellevue — Contempt, warrant via child support enforcement agency, possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Madison J. Moore, 25, 41 Spring St., Norwalk — Theft

Pamela S. Wagner, 36, 2756 Ohio 4, Bellevue — Contempt

