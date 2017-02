On Thursday, Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Polachek and Smith responded to a Norwalk Township residence.

A man reported threats had been made against him.

Upon investigation, Polachek and Smith learned Stephanie Ringlein, 42, of Norwalk, had asked another person to assault the man.

Ringlein, 42, of Norwalk, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing. She is due to appear in Norwalk Municipal Court today.