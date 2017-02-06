logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5:

Taylor D. Atkins, 19, 606 Clark St., Willard — D/U OVI suspension

Ruth M. Barnett (Reed), 32, 106 Front St., Willard — Tampering with evidence, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs - heroin

Jennifer D. Enamorado, 27, Amherst — Violation of probation

Kaitlyn D. James, 24, Shelby — Disorderly conduct

Joshua A. Johnson, 37, Tiffin — OVI

Alan D. Katynski, 60, 230 Stower Lane, Norwalk — OVI, failure to control

Michelle C. Pfaff, 23, North Ridgeville — OVI

Christian P. Prieto, 43, 160 Nicholas Ave., Plymouth — D/U OVI suspension

Joshua E. Sexton, 18, 3764 Ohio 224, Greenwich — Domestic violence

Taran A. Verhovec, 18, 1670 Ohio 99, Norwalk — Violation of probation

Picture not available:

John R. Rossi, 42, Richland County Correctional Institution, Mansfield — Court ordered hold

