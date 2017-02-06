Local man flown to hospital after rollover crash

Renold R. Workman, 55, of Bellevue, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban east on Strecker, west of Kelley Road, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a portion of the railroad track, troopers said. The Suburban then went left of center, off the left side of the road, re-entered the road and started to overturn. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a stop along the edge of the road.

Workman, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained incapacitating injuries. He was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage was towed from the scene by Galloway Towing.

Agencies assisting troopers at the scene included the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Township Fire Department, Groton Township Fire Department, North Central EMS and Galloway Towing.