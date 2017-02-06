January round up of inmates

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2:

Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children

Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI

Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation

Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering

Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI

Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI

Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption

Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation

Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI

Pictures not available:

David C. Binette, 29, 12 North Foster St. — Assault

Haley D. Brown, 22, 208 Indian Terrace, Bellevue — DCI

Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension

Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Pictures and information on the new inmate at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 4:

Trent W. McCullough, 53, 3741 Prospect Street, New London — Reckless homicide

Steven C. Dawson, 36, Shelby — Menacing by stalking

Michael S. Day Jr., 28, 24 Breezewood Drive — Aggravated Menacing

Ronald L. Fagan, 59, 4175 South Ohio 103, Willard — DCI

Deborah K. France, 35, 3764 East U.S. 224, Greenwich — Theft

Glenn A. Gauthier Jr., 36, Pennsylvania — Parole violation, post-release control

Brandon D. Johnson, 39, North Carolina — Parole violation, post release control

Jeremy S. Murray Sr., 29, Oregon — Unspecified

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 5:

Laura L. Adkins, 44, Elyria — Contempt

Brandon R. Baker, 33, 318 W. Bogart Road, Sandusky — Violation of probation

Bruce R. Harp, 44, 12211 U.S. 250, Milan — Contempt

Joseph L. McGrady, 24, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under DUI suspension, DUI

Kelly M. Pedoli, 35, 91 Parsons St. — Violation of probation

Pictures and information on inmates from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8:

Marcus R. Chaffee, 37, 3554 W. U.S. 20., Monroeville — Contempt

Jodi L. Cojoc, 26, 421 N. Main St., Willard — Nonsupport

Vernon W. Felty, 40, 4872 Ohio 61, Plymouth — Domestic violence

Jesse B. Green, 35, 113 E. Main St. — Domestic violence

Nichole M. Hamm, 37, 2614 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky — Contempt

Justin A. Hinkle, 20, 29 Cooper St., Wakeman — Violation of probation

John T. Jason, 26, North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence

Alicia N. Johnson, 26, 5144 N. U.S. 250 — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Theft, contempt

Joseph W. Lopez, 22, Lorain — Violation of probation

Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 1224 Peru Olena Road — Theft of a credit card

Shaun M. O’Donnell, 32, 141 Milan Ave. — Theft

Rzell M. Robinson, 32, 1444 Wamajo Drive, Sandusky — Obstructing official business

Patrick E. Ruzicka, 37, Elyria — Contempt

Samson G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Violation of probation

Courtney L. Sweet, 22, 226 Motson St., Willard — Violation of probation

Thomas B. Thompson, 31, 319 Marshall Ave., — Possession of drugs - marijuana

Korey M. Zajicek, 21, Amherst — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Pictures unavailable:

Robert D. Barton, 21, 129 N. Pleasant St. — Driving under DUI suspension

Krista A. M. Eustace, 29, Elyria — Identity fraud

Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation

Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence

Pictures and information on inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 9:

Benjamin J. Byrd, 21, Mansfield — Violation of probation

Nicholas K. Hamman, 19, 3335 Austin Drive, Willard — Breaking and entering

Annalisa Saavedra, 22, 4243 Townline 111, Plymouth — Violation of probation

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 11:

Peter H. Clark Jr., 38, 2597 S. Railroad St., Collins — Violation of probation

Donald R. Patton, 27, 235 Spring St., Willard — Violation of probation

John C. Reynolds, 37, 54 W. Washington Ave., New London — Disorderly conduct

Ashley M. Stuart, 32, Fremont — Violation of probation

Pictures not available:

Anna M. Hoopengarner, 46, Kaiser, West Virginia — Possession of drugs - marijuana, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia

Pictures and information on the new inmate at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 10:

Justin A. Saville, 25, 2804 South Ohio 61 — Contempt

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15:

Berchel J. Bolen, 56, 67 Corwin St. — Violation of probation

David L. Fligor, 29, 56 1/2 Milan Ave. — Violation of probation

Nicholas J. Gerlak, 23, 130 Lincoln St., New London — Violation of probation

John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence

Randall T. Ladd, 32, 203 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs

Benjamyn J. Pearson, 19, 2227 Skinner Road, Plymouth — Aggravated menacing

Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Djuan J. Seavers, 34, 1205 Huntington St., Sandusky — Contempt

Felisha A. Williams, 23, 410 E. Walton Lot, Willard — Violation of probation

Pictures not available:

John D. Collins, 29, 27 Ward Ave. — Assault

Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 E. Old Village Road — Disorderly conduct

Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation

Todd A. Maynard, 28, 35 Bouscay Ave. — No operator’s license

Donald R. Sneed Jr., 22, 254 W. Main Road — Violation of probation

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 17:

Gary Ferguson, 69, 231 E. Main St., New London — DUI over .17

Andrea L. Franczak, 28, 3265 Neal Zick Road, Willard — Domestic violence

Joseph F. Miller, 45, 1944 West U.S. 20 — Failure to comply with a police officer, DUI over .17

Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St., Bellevue — Violation of probation

**Not pictured**

Donald A. Osterland, 50, 1626 Murray Road, New London — DCI

Ronald D. Ruff, 38, 2560 Niver Rd., Willard — Abduction, felonious assault

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 18:

Charles L. Carter Jr., 25, Lorain — Aggravated assault, felonious assault

Joseph J. Fusko, 47, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Possession of a controlled substance

Cassiopia M. King, 37, Akron — Child support suspension, No operating license

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 19:

Gregory D. Dreschel, 64, 3412 Townsend Angling Road, Collins — Driving under DUI suspension

Shaun M. Lykins, 32, 81 Townsend Ave — Violation of probation

Not pictured:

Stacy R. Hicks, 40, 1835 Thomas Rd., Willard — DCI

Robert E. Whyel, 62, 2948 Neal Zick Lot, Willard — Menacing by stalking

Pictures and Information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22:

Gracella I. Alejandro, 35, 105 Woodbine St., Willard — Theft of a credit card

Seth M. Hay, 23, 3233 Ohio 598, Willard — Violation of probation

John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence

Todd A. McCallister, 24, 4757 Wenz Road, Wakeman — Violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance

Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI

Jennifer M. Villarreal, 36, 22 Ridge St., Monroeville — Contempt

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 23:

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St., Norwalk — Possession of drugs - Schedule I, II; possession of drugs - heroin

Luke M. Mahon, 36, 56 Broadway St., Shelby — Contempt

Not pictured:

Dustin L. Bannworth, 31, 12 1/2 Rule St., Norwalk— Domestic violence

Matthew R. Born, 25, 1846, Clinton Rd., Collins — Pass double yellow line, hit skip/leave - private property

Marc S. Hayden, 51, 5780 Erie Wave, Lorain — DUI, DUI over .17, operating motor vehicle without control

Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 Olde Village Road, Norwalk — Disorderly conduct

Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard — Theft, violation of probation

Anthony M. Simpson, 21, 8311 Chesterfield Ave., Parma — Receiving stolen property, complicity to burglary

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 24:

Dennis A. Bishop Jr., 40, 149 Whittlesey Ave. — OVI over .17

Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Violation of probation

Johnathan F. Collum, 36, 95 Hester St. — Violation of probation

Kristina K. Cross, 31, 75 Milan Ave. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Emily A. Gayheart, 27, 54 Mill St., Plymouth — Menacing

Logan M. Griggs, 23, 108 E. Madison St., Sandusky — FRA

Cody A. Hardy, 22, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Violation of probation

Brian S. Lemaitre, 34, 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue — Habitual sex offender: change of address

Jeffrey D. Taylor, 26, P.O. Box 411, Monroeville — Obstructing official business

Not pictured:

Zachary E. Cooper, 27, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic violence

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 25:

Billy J. Fredericks, 30, 52 Corwin St. — Menacing

John R. Rossi, 42, 1011 Sandusky St., Plymouth — Court order hold

Troy A. Snezek, 30, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Contempt

Not pictured:

Isaiah M. Risner, 20, 662 Keefer St., Willard — Domestic violence, burglary

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 26:

Jennifer D. Enamorado, 27, 10668 Gore Orphanage Road, Amherst — Violation of probation

Crystal L. Goggleye, 35, 326 Elizabeth St., Willard — Disorderly conduct, FRA

Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Anthony R. Hicks, 24, 417 Second St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 12 Welton Ave. — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Coley X. Walker, 29, 537 W. Sandusky St., Willard — Contempt

Not pictured:

Sherrie L. Tolson, 39, 154 W. Main St., Norwalk — Complicity in trafficking in drugs

Wayne W. Enderby, 23, 543 Spangler St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs - schedule II

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 27 through Jan. 30:

Michael Barnett Jr., 33, 101 1/2 Maple St., Willard — Violation of probation

James C. Bogard III, 27, 147 N. West St. — Attempted theft

Patric C. Collins, 26, homeless — Violation of probation

Amanda B. Gant, 34, 5810 Fayette Road, New London — Violation of probation

Curtis J.J. Gibbs Sr., 43, 14599 County Road 32, Bellevue — Contempt

Nicholas K. Hamman, 19, 3335 Austin Dr., Willard — Resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs - heroin

Ryan B. Herner, 41, 829 E. Center St., Bellevue — Driving under suspension

John D. Leitz, 29, 33 E. High St., Plymouth — Contempt

Dale L. McClaflin, 43, 12 Reed St, Norwalk — Violation of probation

Lucia E. Perry, 32, Mansfield — Possession of a controlled substance

Daniel R. Pietruszka, 59, 4278 Dogtown Road, Monroeville — Endangering children

Vincent L. Poland, 29, 39 Jefferson St. — Receiving stolen property

Brooke E. Rice, 35, 13 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk — Trafficking in drugs - schedule III, possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Veronica R. Rohrbach, 29, 729 Park St., Willard — Violation of probation

David A. Santiago Sr., 39, 45 N. Hester St., Norwalk — Theft, domestic violence

Charles J. Snow, 44, 5150 North U.S. 250, Norwalk — DUI over .17

Matthew Sweet Sr., 59, 401 1/2 Pearl St., Willard — Possession of drugs - heroin

Christopher D. Wagner, 32, 61 Eastwood Drive, Norwalk — Vehicle trespass, domestic violence, assault

Pictures not available:

Dustin L. Bannworth, 31, 12 1/2 Rule St., Norwalk — Violation of protection order

Nichole K. Dunn, 32, 30 Fruen St., Norwalk — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Daniel W. Mesnard, 23, 167 North St., Monroeville — DUI

James A. Speer, 32, 8802 Mason Road, Castalia — Child support suspension

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 30:

Erica D. Devlin, 23, 4095 Ohio 61, New Haven — Driving under suspension

David L. Kilgore Jr., 28, 109 Motson St., Willard — Contempt, theft

Daniel W. Mesnard, 23, 167 North St., Monroeville — Violation of probation

Andrew J. Oloughlin, 29, 3426 W. Monroe St., Sandusky — OVI

Mark A. Ryder, 49, 91 N. Main St., New London — OVI over .17

Jonathan S. Selka, 22, 4 Cricket Lane, Norwalk — Contempt

Picture not available:

Michael P. Cox, 40, Goodyear, AZ — Trafficking in drugs - schedule III, IV, V