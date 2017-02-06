January round up of inmates

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2:
Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children
Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI
Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation
Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering
Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI
Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI
Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption
Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation
Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI
Pictures not available:
David C. Binette, 29, 12 North Foster St. — Assault
Haley D. Brown, 22, 208 Indian Terrace, Bellevue — DCI
Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension
Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Pictures and information on the new inmate at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 4:
Trent W. McCullough, 53, 3741 Prospect Street, New London — Reckless homicide
Steven C. Dawson, 36, Shelby — Menacing by stalking
Michael S. Day Jr., 28, 24 Breezewood Drive — Aggravated Menacing
Ronald L. Fagan, 59, 4175 South Ohio 103, Willard — DCI
Deborah K. France, 35, 3764 East U.S. 224, Greenwich — Theft
Glenn A. Gauthier Jr., 36, Pennsylvania — Parole violation, post-release control
Brandon D. Johnson, 39, North Carolina — Parole violation, post release control
Jeremy S. Murray Sr., 29, Oregon — Unspecified
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 5:
Laura L. Adkins, 44, Elyria — Contempt
Brandon R. Baker, 33, 318 W. Bogart Road, Sandusky — Violation of probation
Bruce R. Harp, 44, 12211 U.S. 250, Milan — Contempt
Joseph L. McGrady, 24, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under DUI suspension, DUI
Kelly M. Pedoli, 35, 91 Parsons St. — Violation of probation
Pictures and information on inmates from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8:
Marcus R. Chaffee, 37, 3554 W. U.S. 20., Monroeville — Contempt
Jodi L. Cojoc, 26, 421 N. Main St., Willard — Nonsupport
Vernon W. Felty, 40, 4872 Ohio 61, Plymouth — Domestic violence
Jesse B. Green, 35, 113 E. Main St. — Domestic violence
Nichole M. Hamm, 37, 2614 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky — Contempt
Justin A. Hinkle, 20, 29 Cooper St., Wakeman — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Alicia N. Johnson, 26, 5144 N. U.S. 250 — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Theft, contempt
Joseph W. Lopez, 22, Lorain — Violation of probation
Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 1224 Peru Olena Road — Theft of a credit card
Shaun M. O’Donnell, 32, 141 Milan Ave. — Theft
Rzell M. Robinson, 32, 1444 Wamajo Drive, Sandusky — Obstructing official business
Patrick E. Ruzicka, 37, Elyria — Contempt
Samson G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Violation of probation
Courtney L. Sweet, 22, 226 Motson St., Willard — Violation of probation
Thomas B. Thompson, 31, 319 Marshall Ave., — Possession of drugs - marijuana
Korey M. Zajicek, 21, Amherst — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Pictures unavailable:
Robert D. Barton, 21, 129 N. Pleasant St. — Driving under DUI suspension
Krista A. M. Eustace, 29, Elyria — Identity fraud
Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation
Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence
Pictures and information on inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 9:
Benjamin J. Byrd, 21, Mansfield — Violation of probation
Nicholas K. Hamman, 19, 3335 Austin Drive, Willard — Breaking and entering
Annalisa Saavedra, 22, 4243 Townline 111, Plymouth — Violation of probation
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 11:
Peter H. Clark Jr., 38, 2597 S. Railroad St., Collins — Violation of probation
Donald R. Patton, 27, 235 Spring St., Willard — Violation of probation
John C. Reynolds, 37, 54 W. Washington Ave., New London — Disorderly conduct
Ashley M. Stuart, 32, Fremont — Violation of probation
Pictures not available:
Anna M. Hoopengarner, 46, Kaiser, West Virginia — Possession of drugs - marijuana, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia
Pictures and information on the new inmate at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 10:
Justin A. Saville, 25, 2804 South Ohio 61 — Contempt
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15:
Berchel J. Bolen, 56, 67 Corwin St. — Violation of probation
David L. Fligor, 29, 56 1/2 Milan Ave. — Violation of probation
Nicholas J. Gerlak, 23, 130 Lincoln St., New London — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Randall T. Ladd, 32, 203 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs
Benjamyn J. Pearson, 19, 2227 Skinner Road, Plymouth — Aggravated menacing
Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Djuan J. Seavers, 34, 1205 Huntington St., Sandusky — Contempt
Felisha A. Williams, 23, 410 E. Walton Lot, Willard — Violation of probation
Pictures not available:
John D. Collins, 29, 27 Ward Ave. — Assault
Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 E. Old Village Road — Disorderly conduct
Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation
Todd A. Maynard, 28, 35 Bouscay Ave. — No operator’s license
Donald R. Sneed Jr., 22, 254 W. Main Road — Violation of probation
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 17:
Gary Ferguson, 69, 231 E. Main St., New London — DUI over .17
Andrea L. Franczak, 28, 3265 Neal Zick Road, Willard — Domestic violence
Joseph F. Miller, 45, 1944 West U.S. 20 — Failure to comply with a police officer, DUI over .17
Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
**Not pictured**
Donald A. Osterland, 50, 1626 Murray Road, New London — DCI
Ronald D. Ruff, 38, 2560 Niver Rd., Willard — Abduction, felonious assault
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 18:
Charles L. Carter Jr., 25, Lorain — Aggravated assault, felonious assault
Joseph J. Fusko, 47, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Possession of a controlled substance
Cassiopia M. King, 37, Akron — Child support suspension, No operating license
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 19:
Gregory D. Dreschel, 64, 3412 Townsend Angling Road, Collins — Driving under DUI suspension
Shaun M. Lykins, 32, 81 Townsend Ave — Violation of probation
Not pictured:
Stacy R. Hicks, 40, 1835 Thomas Rd., Willard — DCI
Robert E. Whyel, 62, 2948 Neal Zick Lot, Willard — Menacing by stalking
Pictures and Information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22:
Gracella I. Alejandro, 35, 105 Woodbine St., Willard — Theft of a credit card
Seth M. Hay, 23, 3233 Ohio 598, Willard — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Todd A. McCallister, 24, 4757 Wenz Road, Wakeman — Violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance
Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI
Jennifer M. Villarreal, 36, 22 Ridge St., Monroeville — Contempt
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 23:
Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St., Norwalk — Possession of drugs - Schedule I, II; possession of drugs - heroin
Luke M. Mahon, 36, 56 Broadway St., Shelby — Contempt
Not pictured:
Dustin L. Bannworth, 31, 12 1/2 Rule St., Norwalk— Domestic violence
Matthew R. Born, 25, 1846, Clinton Rd., Collins — Pass double yellow line, hit skip/leave - private property
Marc S. Hayden, 51, 5780 Erie Wave, Lorain — DUI, DUI over .17, operating motor vehicle without control
Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 Olde Village Road, Norwalk — Disorderly conduct
Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard — Theft, violation of probation
Anthony M. Simpson, 21, 8311 Chesterfield Ave., Parma — Receiving stolen property, complicity to burglary
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 24:
Dennis A. Bishop Jr., 40, 149 Whittlesey Ave. — OVI over .17
Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Johnathan F. Collum, 36, 95 Hester St. — Violation of probation
Kristina K. Cross, 31, 75 Milan Ave. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Emily A. Gayheart, 27, 54 Mill St., Plymouth — Menacing
Logan M. Griggs, 23, 108 E. Madison St., Sandusky — FRA
Cody A. Hardy, 22, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Violation of probation
Brian S. Lemaitre, 34, 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue — Habitual sex offender: change of address
Jeffrey D. Taylor, 26, P.O. Box 411, Monroeville — Obstructing official business
Not pictured:
Zachary E. Cooper, 27, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic violence
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 25:
Billy J. Fredericks, 30, 52 Corwin St. — Menacing
John R. Rossi, 42, 1011 Sandusky St., Plymouth — Court order hold
Troy A. Snezek, 30, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Contempt
Not pictured:
Isaiah M. Risner, 20, 662 Keefer St., Willard — Domestic violence, burglary
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 26:
Jennifer D. Enamorado, 27, 10668 Gore Orphanage Road, Amherst — Violation of probation
Crystal L. Goggleye, 35, 326 Elizabeth St., Willard — Disorderly conduct, FRA
Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Anthony R. Hicks, 24, 417 Second St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 12 Welton Ave. — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Coley X. Walker, 29, 537 W. Sandusky St., Willard — Contempt
Not pictured:
Sherrie L. Tolson, 39, 154 W. Main St., Norwalk — Complicity in trafficking in drugs
Wayne W. Enderby, 23, 543 Spangler St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs - schedule II
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 27 through Jan. 30:
Michael Barnett Jr., 33, 101 1/2 Maple St., Willard — Violation of probation
James C. Bogard III, 27, 147 N. West St. — Attempted theft
Patric C. Collins, 26, homeless — Violation of probation
Amanda B. Gant, 34, 5810 Fayette Road, New London — Violation of probation
Curtis J.J. Gibbs Sr., 43, 14599 County Road 32, Bellevue — Contempt
Nicholas K. Hamman, 19, 3335 Austin Dr., Willard — Resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs - heroin
Ryan B. Herner, 41, 829 E. Center St., Bellevue — Driving under suspension
John D. Leitz, 29, 33 E. High St., Plymouth — Contempt
Dale L. McClaflin, 43, 12 Reed St, Norwalk — Violation of probation
Lucia E. Perry, 32, Mansfield — Possession of a controlled substance
Daniel R. Pietruszka, 59, 4278 Dogtown Road, Monroeville — Endangering children
Vincent L. Poland, 29, 39 Jefferson St. — Receiving stolen property
Brooke E. Rice, 35, 13 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk — Trafficking in drugs - schedule III, possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Veronica R. Rohrbach, 29, 729 Park St., Willard — Violation of probation
David A. Santiago Sr., 39, 45 N. Hester St., Norwalk — Theft, domestic violence
Charles J. Snow, 44, 5150 North U.S. 250, Norwalk — DUI over .17
Matthew Sweet Sr., 59, 401 1/2 Pearl St., Willard — Possession of drugs - heroin
Christopher D. Wagner, 32, 61 Eastwood Drive, Norwalk — Vehicle trespass, domestic violence, assault
Pictures not available:
Dustin L. Bannworth, 31, 12 1/2 Rule St., Norwalk — Violation of protection order
Nichole K. Dunn, 32, 30 Fruen St., Norwalk — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Daniel W. Mesnard, 23, 167 North St., Monroeville — DUI
James A. Speer, 32, 8802 Mason Road, Castalia — Child support suspension
Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 30:
Erica D. Devlin, 23, 4095 Ohio 61, New Haven — Driving under suspension
David L. Kilgore Jr., 28, 109 Motson St., Willard — Contempt, theft
Daniel W. Mesnard, 23, 167 North St., Monroeville — Violation of probation
Andrew J. Oloughlin, 29, 3426 W. Monroe St., Sandusky — OVI
Mark A. Ryder, 49, 91 N. Main St., New London — OVI over .17
Jonathan S. Selka, 22, 4 Cricket Lane, Norwalk — Contempt
Picture not available:
Michael P. Cox, 40, Goodyear, AZ — Trafficking in drugs - schedule III, IV, V