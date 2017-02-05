Suspicious fire in Clarksfield Township

A short time later another 911 caller said a house trailer was on fire.

The Wakeman and New London fire departments responded to the location. Deputies Polachek and Kaufman also responded to the scene.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, parked at 2009 Wenz Road, was damaged due to a fire in the engine compartment. The house trailer at that location also had damage from the heat of the vehicle fire. After deputies spoke with members of the fire department there was a question on how the fire started. The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s office. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office will be contacted to assist with the investigation.

On Thursday, Deputies Polachek and Smith responded to a Norwalk Township residence. A man reported threats had been made against him. Polachek and Smith discovered Stephanie Ringlein, 42, of Norwalk, had asked another person to assault the man. Ringlein was taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing. She is due to appear in Norwalk Municipal Court Monday.