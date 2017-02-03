Man 'went back to huffing spray duster'

Steven M. Burrows, 24, of 39 W. Seminary St., was arrested Wednesday after police received a call about a man acting strangely at Veterans Memorial Lake Park — hitting himself and yelling near the south side of the park.

“We put him in jail on violation of probation, he was released from jail, (and) he apparently went back to huffing spray duster,” Norwalk Police Capt. David Smith said. “Somebody called it in.”

Initially on Wednesday, police said they found Burrows passed out, only to have him wake up and resume huffing computer duster. Yes, the spray that is typically used to clean keyboards or other electronics.

Burrows was arrested on a probation violation and taken to Huron County Jail, but was eventually released.

He apparently resumed the behavior Thursday because he was arrested just after 10 p.m. on charges of abusing harmful intoxicants and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Smith said officers made contact with Burrows at his residence Thursday evening, only to find him “under the influence” again.