Corbin seeks more deputies

Sheriff Todd Corbin informed the Huron County commissioners of Querin’s resignation during Tuesday’s meeting. The sheriff didn’t name him at the time, but provided it afterward.

“I am in pretty dire straits as far as manpower goes,” Corbin told the commissioners. “I had a deputy resign last week.”

The newly-elected sheriff said he is looking through applications for a new deputy. When the commissioners asked him what he needed for road patrol, Corbin said “I would love to have 10.”

“We are well understaffed,” he added.

The commissioners shared Corbin’s concern in staffing the sheriff’s office appropriately with road deputies so the public’s safety isn’t jeopardized.

The two detectives currently in the sheriff’s office are Sgt. Bill Duncan and Ted Evans. In April, then-Sheriff Dane Howard assigned Evans to the detective bureau. Querin was in charge of the detective bureau for most of Howard’s administration.

Also Tuesday, the sheriff told the commissioners he wants to upgrade the dispatching system and certify all dispatchers in every police department in the county with standardized training so they will be giving the public the same answers whenever they receive a call.

About the proposed dispatching system, Corbin said he would prefer doing that, which would give county residents “something they can be proud of” instead of starting from the beginning with a grassroots campaign.

Also Tuesday, Corbin and commissioners discussed the need to have a plan for purchasing vehicles for the sheriff’s office.

Corbin has converted the unmarked cruisers into marked ones and is in the process of adding decals. He requested the commissioners purchase light bars because it costs more than $1,000.

“If we have money in the budget for three vehicles, let’s start looking. There is no point in waiting,” Commissioner Terry Boose said. “We need a long-term plan and we need a short-term plan.”

The commissioners requested the sheriff compile a list of all the vehicles in his fleet with the mileage. Corbin said he is in the process of getting rid of old and useless equipment as well as vehicles sitting in the back of the station that are no longer being used.

Corbin also said he has a great working relationship with the Norwalk Police Department.

“There is an understanding if I need help. I just gotta call,” the sheriff added.

Boose said in general, the board needs to re-evaluate the need for department heads to request purchases of more than $1,000 so county officials wouldn’t have to spend time attending commission meetings