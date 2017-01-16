Man goes over Niagara Falls as tourists look on

Jill (Morr) Spildener, along with her husband, Jamie, visited the Falls area on Friday. The Berea couple parked on the American side, walked across Rainbow Bridge to Canada, and then made their way down toward Horseshoe Falls on foot.

Upon arrival, tourists were abuzz about something that just happened and police were at the scene.

Her husband shared what they learned from eyewitnesses:

“Approximately five minutes before we arrived at the Horseshoe Falls, a middle-aged man was seen floating face up in the river and went over the falls,” Spildener said. “He was conscious and coherent because he was looking at onlookers as he went by and said something just before he disappeared from view. No one was able to make out what he said.

“He was not struggling against the current or reaching out for help, so it is suspected that he didn't accidentally fall in,” Spildener said. “The police were very low key — no police flashers, only three officers present, two taking statements, one with binoculars searching downstream.”

Police, in one of their cruisers, reviewed a video that had been taken of the incident, he added.

The area was not closed or roped off, Spildener said. No boats or helicopters or other craft were deployed.

The couple later learned this was not the first time something like that has happened.

Local officials estimate 20 to 40 people commit suicide at Niagara Falls every year.

The Spildeners don’t know whether the man’s body was found.

A news report about Friday’s incident could not be found on falls-area media sites, including the Buffalo News, Ontario-based Niagara Fall Review, Niagara This Week and the Niagara Gazette.