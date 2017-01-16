New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15

Berchel J. Bolen, 56, 67 Corwin St. — Violation of probation
David L. Fligor, 29, 56 1/2 Milan Ave. — Violation of probation
Nicholas J. Gerlak, 23, 130 Lincoln St., New London — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Randall T. Ladd, 32, 203 Bell Ave., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs
Benjamyn J. Pearson, 19, 2227 Skinner Road, Plymouth — Aggravated menacing
Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Djuan J. Seavers, 34, 1205 Huntington St., Sandusky — Contempt
Felisha A. Williams, 23, 410 E. Walton Lot, Willard — Violation of probation
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
John D. Collins, 29, 27 Ward Ave. — Assault
Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 E. Old Village Road — Disorderly conduct
Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation
Todd A. Maynard, 28, 35 Bouscay Ave. — No operator’s license
Donald R. Sneed Jr., 22, 254 W. Main Road — Violation of probation