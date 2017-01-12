A village resident received a call Friday from a man claiming to represent Visa. He told the resident he had a promotional offer for her, but would need the last four numbers of her credit card, the card’s expiration date, her date of birth and Social Security number. When she gave the man the information, he ended the call according to the police report.

The woman spoke to police, who informed her she was the victim of the scam, and advised her to call her credit card company and fill out an identity theft packet.

On Wednesday earlier that week, another New London resident received a call from the "National Police Foundation" requesting a monetary contribution. Officers let her know it was a scam, according to the report.

The New London Police Department receives two or three calls per week from residents who have been the targets of similar scams, estimated Lt. Joe Hicks.

“The phone scams are quite common,” he said.

They can be anything from strangers asking for credit card information, to people posing as the IRS or threatening to call the police on targets if they don’t pay up.

Some callers can be “very convincing,” said Hicks, who added that they work by pressuring people while giving them no time to think.

In those cases, the best thing to do is just ignore them.

“Hang up and don’t give up any personal information,” Hicks said. “Never send money to them. If you have any questions, just call police.”

The lieutenant said it can be difficult, if not impossible, to prosecute scammers because many of them are operating from overseas. If a scammer does receive credit card or personal information, police advise canceling any credit cards that may have been obtained.

“If they do receive fraudulent charges, they can call their credit card adviser,” Hicks said. “They’re not obligated to pay those.”