The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it would no longer declare snow emergency levels. Instead, the department asked residents on Facebook to “please exercise caution and consult your local news channels for updates on road conditions.”

The post provoked immediate response. It received at least 175 comments, and more than 350 shares with reactions ranging from approval to outrage.

Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin said the backlash was unexpected.

“When I made the decision, it was like, well, if I put out a level one, people are still going to make the decision on whether or not they are going to drive.”

“This is crazy,” commented Cindy Forster. “For those of us that travel far to work...this was the only way for employees to not have to travel on treacherous roads.”

“A lot of counties don't do levels,” said Destiny Geiss. “I would *hope* people would have enough sense to make their own judgement on the road conditions. Ice and snow? Yeah roads probably aren't the best. Drive carefully. It's that simple.”

Other people expressed concern that their employers would punish or fire them for missing work if a snow emergency were not declared.

While some companies have policies in place to excuse employees during a snow emergency, not all do. Many people, Corbin said, will still drive to their jobs, and businesses generally will stay open regardless of the snow level.

“It wasn’t my intent to ruffle feathers,” Corbin stated.

Following the response from county residents, he said he realized people just want to know about hazardous road conditions.

“I’m doing what the public wants,” Corbin said, later adding that “I’m willing to admit when I’m wrong.”

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth also has noticed that people do not always adhere to snow emergency levels. Still, he said, the levels can be useful.

A lot of times, we can communicate based on conditions throughout the county, particularly in the rural areas, what the road conditions are,” Sigsworth said. “We use them as general guidelines. We do want to let people know when the roads are becoming hazardous.”

The point of the levels isn’t necessarily to keep people indoors, he said. Law enforcement officers realize people will still have to travel, and many will still have to show up at work. The levels help discourage people from driving in dangerous conditions when they don’t need to.

“It’s also dangerous for first responders involving those individuals,” Sigsworth added. “If somebody does crash, we have to get there to help them.”