Teen arrested in connection with Willard burglaries

Willard police used a warrant to arrest Nicholas K. Hamman, 18, of 3335 Austin Drive, Tuesday at his home. He was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony punishable by two to eight years in prison, in connection with a series of burglaries in October.

“Mr. Hamman resisted his resist and was taken into custody after struggling with the officers. Once in custody, officers discovered suspected illegal drugs on Mr. Hamman’s person,” Chief Mark Holden said in a prepared statement.

Police identified the suspected drug as heroin in an incident report.

Hamman was transported to the Huron County Jail. He posted a $20,000 bond later that day. According to Norwalk Municipal Court records, The suspect is prohibited from being on a Kennedy Drive, Willard, property.

Court officials had issued the burglary warrant for Hamman’s arrest Dec. 30.

“Other charges are expected to be filed soon,” Holden said.

Anyone with information about the series of burglaries or other crimes is encouraged to call the Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561. Information can be left anonymously.