December roundup of inmates

Madison M. Garland, 19, 27 F. Bouscay Ave. — Receiving stolen property

Ronald E. Hendricks, Jr., 45, 89 Gallup — Illegal possession of drug documents

James E. Miller, 49, 4303 Ohio 601 — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Alan T. Vandergriff, 48, 39 East St., New London — Domestic violence

Kimberly L. Crigger, 23, 40 Brooklyn Heights Rd., Monroeville — Contempt, violation of probation

Brandon R. Shafer, 32, 320 Park St., Willard — Aggravated menacing

David A. Weltlin, 37, 38 W. Seminary St. — Trafficking in drugs - marijuana

Bradley J. Billman, 54, 110 S. Linwood Ave — DUI

Roger Bursley, 32, 10 Locust Lane — Assault

Jeffrey A. Croll, 31, Cleveland — Violation of probation

Rodney J. Dewiel, 30, 4719 W. Collins Road, Collins — Violation of probation

David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Contempt

Paul A. Kokinda, 55, Elyria — Driving under DUI suspension

Brad W. Mcauliff, 35, 33840 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville — Theft, gross sexual imposition

Edward N. Meggitt, 42, 1644 W. Main St., Bellevue — Domestic Violence

Wendy L. Richards, 41, 12 Lais Ave. — DUI

Natalie A. Slife, 28, Sidney — Forgery

Jason A. Williams, 41, 25 Spring St. — Violation of probation, telephone harassment

Adam W. Copsey, 31, 193 Spino St. — No operating license

Adam M. Gregory, 43, 1 W. Water St — Disrupting Public Services

Mitchell B. McCoy, 24, 211 Clark St., Willard — DUI

Angie K. McIntire, 38, 100 Old State Road — Violation of probation

Lynnetta M. Selmy, 46, 520 Milane Ave — Violation of probation

Cainon C. Means, 31, 318 Huron Ave., Sandusky — Violation of probation

Jonathan K. Cain, 30, Elyria — Violation of probation, contempt

James L. Harmon, 27, 230 Whittlesey Ave. — Violation of probation

Kevin C. Laser Jr., 20, 407 Dale Ave., Willard — Underage consumption

Samantha L. Ramirez, 26, 46 Walnut St. — Petty theft

Tony L. Whitt Sr., 52, Elyria — Possession of criminal tools, possession of drugs (cocaine)

Allen R. Linder Jr., 42, 147 Arlington Drive, Bellevue — DUI

Amanda R. Collins, 32, 203 York St., Bellevue — Assault

Brent A. Bluhm, 24, 611 Gardner St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - cocaine

Brian C. Perkins, 40, 17 Bold Villager Drive — Discharging firearm, using weapons while intoxicated

Dalton H. Lewis, 22, 301 1/2 High St., Bellevue — Assault

Daniel C. Loera Jr., 40, 614 Fink St., Willard — Burglary

Dustin T. Dials, 20, 219 Woodbine St., Willard — Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Evan C. Pope, 20, 144 Pleasant St. — Assault

James S. Patterson, 44, Wellington — DUI

Jason M. Hamm, 36, 321 S. Norwalk Road — DUI

Joshua A. Slone, 32, 35 Austin Dr., Willard — Driving under suspension

Kyle J. Thomas, 19, 2881 County Road 262, Clyde — Delinquency

Louis M. Lillo, 63, 4121 Ohio 61, Plymouth — DUI

Renee H. Boyce, 26, 4779 N. Old State Road — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 30 Woodlawn Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

Taylor D. Atkins, 19, 662 Keefer St., Willard — DUI

Teresa E. Harvey, 49, 436 U.S. 250 — DUI

Timothy J. Harris, 41, 126 Third St., New London — Violation of probation

Paul E. Allard, 54, 44 Gallup Ave. — Violation of probation

Roman G. Gonzalez, 34, 46 Fruen St. — DUI over 0.17

Brandon S. Hanson, 29, homeless — Menacing, criminal trespassing, noncompliance

Jacob A. Hinkle, 22, 146 Concord Court — Receiving stolen property

Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 12 Welton Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

Jose R. Ramirez-Ricardo, 23, 24 1/2 N. Church St., Willard — DUI over 0.17

Sara J. Fisher, 37, 10 Hill Top Court, Monroeville — Possession or use of a controlled substance, criminal mischief

Kyle J. Logan, 22, 6580 Seel Road, Bellevue — Violation of probation

Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St., Bellevue — Violation of probation

Crystal D. Henery, 39, Elyria — Violation of probation

Nicholas L. Varajon, 48, Buffalo, OH — Contempt

Shane L. Wolery, 38, 2407 Jennings Road, Fitchville — Violation of probation

Douglas A. McCourt, 51, Wellington — DUI with previous conviction

Burl F. Stanley, 41, 1746 Scranton Road — Violation of probation

Timothy R. Waters, 28, 10668 Gore Orphanage Road, Amherst — Violation of probation

Dustin S. Bolding, 24, 7 Marion Drive — Contempt

Nathan Z. Brady, 23, 139 N. Pleasant St. — Domestic Violence

John W. Hoskins Jr., 48, Cincinnati — Receiving stolen property

Todd A. Humphries, 23, Columbus — Carrying concealed weapon, receiving stolen property

Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 22 Bank St. — Theft

Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Violation of probation

Tyler M. Sampsel, 28, 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue — Violation of probation

Jason A. Sexton, 42, 20 Brooks Court, Plymouth — Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary

Dustin A. Hanson, 33, 206 S. Main St., Willard — Contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

Trevor D. Key, 30, 5144 Ohio 250 — Contempt

Myles A. Moyer, 25, 117 1/2 N. North St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Eric J. Reese Jr., 22, 47 Chatham St. — Resisting arrest, theft, aggravated menacing

Brian D. Cowley Jr., 27, 56 Jefferson Lot — Trafficking in drugs - heroin

Amber L. Shults, 29, 55 S. Main St. — DUS/FRA, providing false info to a police officer

Joshua D. Blanton, 33, 28 W. Broadway Road, Plymouth — Felonious assault, possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Katina D. Ross, 43, Columbus — Possession of drugs - cocaine

Betsy K. Webb, 38, 16 1/2 E. Main St., Shiloh — Contempt

Bradon R. Burras, 19, 616 Greenwich Milan Townline Road, Norwalk — Assault

Marcus A. Clark, 27, 64 Eastwood Drive — Theft, obstructing official business, contempt, resisting arrest

Kelsey M. Mejia, 25, Toledo — Receiving stolen property

Peter J. Platte, 27, 13002 Wikel Road, Milan — Misconduct at an emergency

Taylor M. Radcliffe, 23, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Aggravated menacing

Johnathon M. Riggleman, 23, Old Mudbrook Road, Milan — Violation of probation

Hollis L. Sexton Jr., 29, Toledo — Obstructing official business

Elisha Velasco, 24, 755 Holiday Drive, Willard — Driving under 12 pt. suspension

Christopher M. Billick, 25, homeless — Persistent disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs - marijuana, violation of probation

Julie A. Bundren, 21, 27 Bouscay Ave. — Assault

Terance L. Flowers/Shipp, 39, 325 Front St., Willard — FRA

Alex D.J. Manzo, 23, Galion — DUI

Jeffery K. Vincent, 38, 14 Olive St. — Domestic violence

Billy J. Fredericks, 30, 52 Corwin St. — Domestic violence

Nestor J. Salazar, 27, 502 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, schedule II

Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption

Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children

Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension

Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI

Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation

Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering

Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI

Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI

Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption

Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation

Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI