December roundup of inmates

Madison M. Garland, 19, 27 F. Bouscay Ave. — Receiving stolen property
Ronald E. Hendricks, Jr., 45, 89 Gallup — Illegal possession of drug documents
James E. Miller, 49, 4303 Ohio 601 — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Alan T. Vandergriff, 48, 39 East St., New London — Domestic violence
Kimberly L. Crigger, 23, 40 Brooklyn Heights Rd., Monroeville — Contempt, violation of probation
Brandon R. Shafer, 32, 320 Park St., Willard — Aggravated menacing
David A. Weltlin, 37, 38 W. Seminary St. — Trafficking in drugs - marijuana
Bradley J. Billman, 54, 110 S. Linwood Ave — DUI
Roger Bursley, 32, 10 Locust Lane — Assault
Jeffrey A. Croll, 31, Cleveland — Violation of probation
Rodney J. Dewiel, 30, 4719 W. Collins Road, Collins — Violation of probation
David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Contempt
Paul A. Kokinda, 55, Elyria — Driving under DUI suspension
Brad W. Mcauliff, 35, 33840 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville — Theft, gross sexual imposition
Edward N. Meggitt, 42, 1644 W. Main St., Bellevue — Domestic Violence
Wendy L. Richards, 41, 12 Lais Ave. — DUI
Natalie A. Slife, 28, Sidney — Forgery
Jason A. Williams, 41, 25 Spring St. — Violation of probation, telephone harassment
Adam W. Copsey, 31, 193 Spino St. — No operating license
Adam M. Gregory, 43, 1 W. Water St — Disrupting Public Services
Mitchell B. McCoy, 24, 211 Clark St., Willard — DUI
Angie K. McIntire, 38, 100 Old State Road — Violation of probation
Lynnetta M. Selmy, 46, 520 Milane Ave — Violation of probation
Cainon C. Means, 31, 318 Huron Ave., Sandusky — Violation of probation
Jonathan K. Cain, 30, Elyria — Violation of probation, contempt
James L. Harmon, 27, 230 Whittlesey Ave. — Violation of probation
Kevin C. Laser Jr., 20, 407 Dale Ave., Willard — Underage consumption
Samantha L. Ramirez, 26, 46 Walnut St. — Petty theft
Tony L. Whitt Sr., 52, Elyria — Possession of criminal tools, possession of drugs (cocaine)
Allen R. Linder Jr., 42, 147 Arlington Drive, Bellevue — DUI
Amanda R. Collins, 32, 203 York St., Bellevue — Assault
Brent A. Bluhm, 24, 611 Gardner St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - cocaine
Brian C. Perkins, 40, 17 Bold Villager Drive — Discharging firearm, using weapons while intoxicated
Dalton H. Lewis, 22, 301 1/2 High St., Bellevue — Assault
Daniel C. Loera Jr., 40, 614 Fink St., Willard — Burglary
Dustin T. Dials, 20, 219 Woodbine St., Willard — Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Evan C. Pope, 20, 144 Pleasant St. — Assault
James S. Patterson, 44, Wellington — DUI
Jason M. Hamm, 36, 321 S. Norwalk Road — DUI
Joshua A. Slone, 32, 35 Austin Dr., Willard — Driving under suspension
Kyle J. Thomas, 19, 2881 County Road 262, Clyde — Delinquency
Louis M. Lillo, 63, 4121 Ohio 61, Plymouth — DUI
Renee H. Boyce, 26, 4779 N. Old State Road — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 30 Woodlawn Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
Taylor D. Atkins, 19, 662 Keefer St., Willard — DUI
Teresa E. Harvey, 49, 436 U.S. 250 — DUI
Timothy J. Harris, 41, 126 Third St., New London — Violation of probation
Paul E. Allard, 54, 44 Gallup Ave. — Violation of probation
Roman G. Gonzalez, 34, 46 Fruen St. — DUI over 0.17
Brandon S. Hanson, 29, homeless — Menacing, criminal trespassing, noncompliance
Jacob A. Hinkle, 22, 146 Concord Court — Receiving stolen property
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 12 Welton Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
Jose R. Ramirez-Ricardo, 23, 24 1/2 N. Church St., Willard — DUI over 0.17
Sara J. Fisher, 37, 10 Hill Top Court, Monroeville — Possession or use of a controlled substance, criminal mischief
Kyle J. Logan, 22, 6580 Seel Road, Bellevue — Violation of probation
Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Crystal D. Henery, 39, Elyria — Violation of probation
Nicholas L. Varajon, 48, Buffalo, OH — Contempt
Shane L. Wolery, 38, 2407 Jennings Road, Fitchville — Violation of probation
Douglas A. McCourt, 51, Wellington — DUI with previous conviction
Burl F. Stanley, 41, 1746 Scranton Road — Violation of probation
Timothy R. Waters, 28, 10668 Gore Orphanage Road, Amherst — Violation of probation
Dustin S. Bolding, 24, 7 Marion Drive — Contempt
Nathan Z. Brady, 23, 139 N. Pleasant St. — Domestic Violence
John W. Hoskins Jr., 48, Cincinnati — Receiving stolen property
Todd A. Humphries, 23, Columbus — Carrying concealed weapon, receiving stolen property
Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 22 Bank St. — Theft
Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Violation of probation
Tyler M. Sampsel, 28, 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Jason A. Sexton, 42, 20 Brooks Court, Plymouth — Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary
Dustin A. Hanson, 33, 206 S. Main St., Willard — Contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
Trevor D. Key, 30, 5144 Ohio 250 — Contempt
Myles A. Moyer, 25, 117 1/2 N. North St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Eric J. Reese Jr., 22, 47 Chatham St. — Resisting arrest, theft, aggravated menacing
Brian D. Cowley Jr., 27, 56 Jefferson Lot — Trafficking in drugs - heroin
Amber L. Shults, 29, 55 S. Main St. — DUS/FRA, providing false info to a police officer
Joshua D. Blanton, 33, 28 W. Broadway Road, Plymouth — Felonious assault, possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Katina D. Ross, 43, Columbus — Possession of drugs - cocaine
Betsy K. Webb, 38, 16 1/2 E. Main St., Shiloh — Contempt
Bradon R. Burras, 19, 616 Greenwich Milan Townline Road, Norwalk — Assault
Marcus A. Clark, 27, 64 Eastwood Drive — Theft, obstructing official business, contempt, resisting arrest
Kelsey M. Mejia, 25, Toledo — Receiving stolen property
Peter J. Platte, 27, 13002 Wikel Road, Milan — Misconduct at an emergency
Taylor M. Radcliffe, 23, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Aggravated menacing
Johnathon M. Riggleman, 23, Old Mudbrook Road, Milan — Violation of probation
Hollis L. Sexton Jr., 29, Toledo — Obstructing official business
Elisha Velasco, 24, 755 Holiday Drive, Willard — Driving under 12 pt. suspension
Christopher M. Billick, 25, homeless — Persistent disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs - marijuana, violation of probation
Julie A. Bundren, 21, 27 Bouscay Ave. — Assault
Terance L. Flowers/Shipp, 39, 325 Front St., Willard — FRA
Alex D.J. Manzo, 23, Galion — DUI
Jeffery K. Vincent, 38, 14 Olive St. — Domestic violence
Billy J. Fredericks, 30, 52 Corwin St. — Domestic violence
Nestor J. Salazar, 27, 502 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, schedule II
Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption
Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children
Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension
Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI
Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation
Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering
Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI
Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI
Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation
Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI