Body found in Ohio identified as missing Florida woman and homicide victim

After a news conference on Dec. 8, unveiling a forensic reconstruction in the Jane Doe missing persons case, the Springfield Police Division contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing persons case they were investigating.

With assistance from law enforcement in Florida, a DNA sample from a Chambers family member was collected and tested at the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). That DNA profile led to the positive identification of 33-year-old Tiffany Dawn Chambers.

The case has now moved from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.

Chambers was last seen in Springfield, Ohio, around July 16, 2015. The Springfield Police Division is actively investigating the homicide.

“Now we know the identity of this woman, and law enforcement can begin the task of finding out what happened to her,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

“I’d like to thank Attorney General DeWine and his staff in the BCI Ohio Missing Persons Unit for an incredible amount of support in getting the deceased identified,” said Sheriff Gene Fischer. “Without their assistance, the identification of the deceased would have been difficult to bring to a resolution.”

Anyone with information about Tiffany Dawn Chambers is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7709.