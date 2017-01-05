Accused murderer, kidnapper, rapist wants to plead insanity

Grate, who faces a 23-count indictment, has filed to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” The request was filed Dec. 27.

Grate is now scheduled to have a competency hearing with the judge via a Skype meeting.

Grate, 40, had his pretrial at the Ashland County Courthouse on Halloween, during which Grate held to his “not guilty” plea against his charges.

Among those 23 charges are four counts each of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and burglary, two counts of aggravated gross abuse of a corpse, and one each of tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery and breaking and entering.

A jury was being put together for what seems to be one of the city’s most shocking cases, and it was planned court would resume in about a year. If the change in plea is accepted Friday, those plans could change.

Grate’s final pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 27 and the first day of his jury trial is set for Nov. 6.