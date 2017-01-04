Jail inmate charged with making up sexual assault story

Jake R. Johnson, 29, of Stow is charged with falsification and making false allegations of peace officer misconduct. Nicholas A. Prokopchak, 24, of Akron is charged with making false allegations of peace officer misconduct. The charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

Johnson, who was being held on a domestic violence charge, reported that a deputy came into his cell Dec. 29, sexually assaulted him and then returned to work, authorities said.

The deputy was not identified.

The inmate was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was evaluated.

Authorities have accused the inmates of discussing the allegations with each other.

Prokopchak was in the jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

———

