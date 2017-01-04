Ohio State Patrol traffic fatality statistics for New Year's and Christmas

Four people were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the 2017 New Year's Eve Holiday, a four-day reporting period beginning Dec. 30 and ending Jan. 2. This is a significant decrease from the 2016 New Year's reporting period, when 11 individuals died in traffic crashes.

During this year’s reporting period, troopers arrested 398 drivers for impaired driving. In addition, troopers cited 988 people for safety belt violations. For a complete statistical recap of the Patrol’s New Year's enforcement, visit the Patrol’s website.

During this year’s Christmas reporting period from December 23 through December 26, 10 crashes resulted in 13 fatalities. OSHP arrested 282 motorists for impaired driving. For a complete Christmas holiday recap, visit the Patrol’s website.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.